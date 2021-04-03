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Calm before the storm: end-time signs, COVID-19 vaccines & the mark of the beast
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1000 views • April 03, 2021
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 2, 2021.
Pastor Craig and I discuss the current dangers that exist in the world including the role of COVID-19, which will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the beast. COVID-19, climate change which is the gospel of the Vatican beast are all components that will escalate to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark of SUNday rest and worship.
SUNday rest and worship will be seen as a last ditch attempt to draw closer to God but it will only offend an already offended but just and loving God since SUNday is not commanded by Him anywhere in the Bible. SUNday worship is nothing more than a commandment and tradition of man, of the Roman Catholic Church.
This is all about faith AND OBEDIENCE to God. Worship has to do with faith AND OBEDIENCE to the Almighty God but we must worship Him in spirit and in truth and His holy divine law of love – His holy ten commandments – including His 7th day Sabbath commandment is part of the true worship of God Who calls the Sabbath “My holy day” and the “holy of the Lord”.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 2, 2021.
Pastor Craig and I discuss the current dangers that exist in the world including the role of COVID-19, which will lead to the enforcement of the mark of the beast. COVID-19, climate change which is the gospel of the Vatican beast are all components that will escalate to the enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark of SUNday rest and worship.
SUNday rest and worship will be seen as a last ditch attempt to draw closer to God but it will only offend an already offended but just and loving God since SUNday is not commanded by Him anywhere in the Bible. SUNday worship is nothing more than a commandment and tradition of man, of the Roman Catholic Church.
This is all about faith AND OBEDIENCE to God. Worship has to do with faith AND OBEDIENCE to the Almighty God but we must worship Him in spirit and in truth and His holy divine law of love – His holy ten commandments – including His 7th day Sabbath commandment is part of the true worship of God Who calls the Sabbath “My holy day” and the “holy of the Lord”.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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