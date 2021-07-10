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Q: July 10 Deltas! Smoke & Mirrors! Lies Become Truth! Truths Become Lies! MSM: Enemy of The People!
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383 views • July 10, 2021
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
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Previous Updates:
Military Occupation! Q: Class Action! Big Tech Weapons! Irregular Warfare [MZ] @Jack All Assets Seized!
https://rumble.com/vjlysz-military-occupation-q-class-action-big-tech-weapons-irregular-warfare-mzjac.html
Flynn Publicly Endorses Q! Conspiracy No More! WARNING Urgent Message! The Start: WW Military Sting Operation!
https://rumble.com/vjj2z7-flynn-publicly-endorses-q-conspiracy-no-more-warning-urgent-message-the-sta.html
Trump is Q+ MASSIVE Storm Coming! ALICE & Wonderland! It Had To Be This Way To Safeguard Future Elections!
https://rumble.com/vjf7lp-trump-is-q-massive-storm-coming-alice-and-wonderland-it-had-to-be-this-way-.html
Q Perfectly Predicts Ghislaine Maxwell Clinton Crimes! Obama, Oprah, Rothchilds ALL PEDO's! Patriots Have It All!
https://rumble.com/vjcnut-q-perfectly-predicts-ghislaine-max-clinton-crimes-obama-oprah-rothchilds-al.html
Will GA or AZ Be First to De-Certify? Trump Hints He Never Left! Q: Epic 1 Year Delta! Dems BUSTED in USB Scandal!
https://rumble.com/vj9vm1-will-ga-or-az-be-first-to-de-certify-trump-hints-he-never-left-q-epic-delta.html
SHOCKING! AZ Audit Reveals 667 Different Versions of Ballots Used in Maricopa! Military Election Sting! Q: Light Kills The Virus!
https://rumble.com/vj5ll9-az-audit-reveals-667-different-versions-of-ballots-military-election-sting-.html
Flynn's July Surprise! Trump Reinstall PLUS 3rd Term? Military In Control! Deep State PANIC False Flag Coming!
https://rumble.com/vj0ihx-flynns-july-surprise-trump-reinstall-plus-3rd-term-military-in-control-ds-p.html
Trump Military Reinstatement! Expect Fireworks! Q: Every Scenario Planned For! The END is Near! Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming!
https://rumble.com/viyr11-trumps-soon-reinstatement-expect-fireworks-q-every-scenario-planned-for-not.html
U.S. Military Takeover! EPIC Quad Q Proof! Trump Reinstatement! 20 State Audits! The World is Watching!
https://rumble.com/viv4at-us-military-takeover-epic-quad-q-proof-trump-reinstatement-20-state-audits-.html
Mark Zuckerberg's Going To Prison! Lindell's EPIC Speech! Hunter Biden Indictment! GA, MI, CO Forensic Audits
https://rumble.com/viqwez-mark-zuckerbergs-going-to-prison-lindells-epic-speech-hunter-biden-indictme.html
CJ Truth's EPIC Good News! Top 15 PLUS 15 Forensic Audits! FBI [FF] Lies! Q: Climate Scam TRILLIONS!
https://rumble.com/vip7eb-cj-truths-epic-good-news-top-15-plus-15-forensic-audits-fbi-ff-lies-q-clima.html
Q: Military Start! Blackout Necessary! Durham Targets [Schiff + Swalwell] HOT SUMMER! 14 State Audits Coming!
https://rumble.com/vijmp9-q-military-start-blackout-necessary-durham-targets-schiff-swalwell-hot-summ.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
GO FUND ME PAGE *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.gofundme.com/christian-patriot-news-videos
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Previous Updates:
Military Occupation! Q: Class Action! Big Tech Weapons! Irregular Warfare [MZ] @Jack All Assets Seized!
https://rumble.com/vjlysz-military-occupation-q-class-action-big-tech-weapons-irregular-warfare-mzjac.html
Flynn Publicly Endorses Q! Conspiracy No More! WARNING Urgent Message! The Start: WW Military Sting Operation!
https://rumble.com/vjj2z7-flynn-publicly-endorses-q-conspiracy-no-more-warning-urgent-message-the-sta.html
Trump is Q+ MASSIVE Storm Coming! ALICE & Wonderland! It Had To Be This Way To Safeguard Future Elections!
https://rumble.com/vjf7lp-trump-is-q-massive-storm-coming-alice-and-wonderland-it-had-to-be-this-way-.html
Q Perfectly Predicts Ghislaine Maxwell Clinton Crimes! Obama, Oprah, Rothchilds ALL PEDO's! Patriots Have It All!
https://rumble.com/vjcnut-q-perfectly-predicts-ghislaine-max-clinton-crimes-obama-oprah-rothchilds-al.html
Will GA or AZ Be First to De-Certify? Trump Hints He Never Left! Q: Epic 1 Year Delta! Dems BUSTED in USB Scandal!
https://rumble.com/vj9vm1-will-ga-or-az-be-first-to-de-certify-trump-hints-he-never-left-q-epic-delta.html
SHOCKING! AZ Audit Reveals 667 Different Versions of Ballots Used in Maricopa! Military Election Sting! Q: Light Kills The Virus!
https://rumble.com/vj5ll9-az-audit-reveals-667-different-versions-of-ballots-military-election-sting-.html
Flynn's July Surprise! Trump Reinstall PLUS 3rd Term? Military In Control! Deep State PANIC False Flag Coming!
https://rumble.com/vj0ihx-flynns-july-surprise-trump-reinstall-plus-3rd-term-military-in-control-ds-p.html
Trump Military Reinstatement! Expect Fireworks! Q: Every Scenario Planned For! The END is Near! Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming!
https://rumble.com/viyr11-trumps-soon-reinstatement-expect-fireworks-q-every-scenario-planned-for-not.html
U.S. Military Takeover! EPIC Quad Q Proof! Trump Reinstatement! 20 State Audits! The World is Watching!
https://rumble.com/viv4at-us-military-takeover-epic-quad-q-proof-trump-reinstatement-20-state-audits-.html
Mark Zuckerberg's Going To Prison! Lindell's EPIC Speech! Hunter Biden Indictment! GA, MI, CO Forensic Audits
https://rumble.com/viqwez-mark-zuckerbergs-going-to-prison-lindells-epic-speech-hunter-biden-indictme.html
CJ Truth's EPIC Good News! Top 15 PLUS 15 Forensic Audits! FBI [FF] Lies! Q: Climate Scam TRILLIONS!
https://rumble.com/vip7eb-cj-truths-epic-good-news-top-15-plus-15-forensic-audits-fbi-ff-lies-q-clima.html
Q: Military Start! Blackout Necessary! Durham Targets [Schiff + Swalwell] HOT SUMMER! 14 State Audits Coming!
https://rumble.com/vijmp9-q-military-start-blackout-necessary-durham-targets-schiff-swalwell-hot-summ.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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