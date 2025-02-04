⚡️ Donald Trump suggests exchanging Ukraine's rare earths for US aid.

Cynthia... INFO found posted back on November 12th:

Ukraine's treasure trove: Find out why the West wants to get hold of these resources

Ukraine’s leadership appears to have made yet another attempt to entice the United States into ramping up support for Kiev’s war effort, this time making a move on president-elect Donald Trump.

According to Financial Times, Volodymyr Zelensky tried to pitch his so-called “victory plan” to Trump, who reportedly showed interest in one aspect of it: the offer to allow the United States to exploit Ukraine's abundant natural resources.

Here, Sputnik examines publicly available data to explore Ukraine's rare metal resources and why the West is interested in them.

▪️Uranium: Ukraine was the world’s tenth-largest producer of uranium in 2023, with annual output standing at about 1,000 tons.

▪️Titanium: The country has about 7% of the recorded world reserves of titanium ores; annual output stood at 5,400 tons.

▪️Lithium: Ukraine holds close to 500,000 tons of lithium oxide, a source of lithium; it makes the country’s lithium reserves one of the largest in the world.

▪️Graphite: Ukraine produced 5,200 tons of graphite in previous years, accounting for 0.5% of global production.

“They’re sitting on $10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated earlier, adding that he doesn’t want “to give that money and those assets to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to share with China.”

Gilbert Doctorow, an international relations and Russian affairs analyst, told Sputnik that as “Ukraine has no sovereignty to lose” and “has a failing economy”, its “single most visible resource”, namely, black earth lands “have already been substantially (40%) sold off to international consortiums of agribusiness.”

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte declined to welcome Zelensky’s “victory plan,” saying only that he and the allies “take note” of it.

Also...hmm.. Trump's Tech sponsors can use some of those things. Cynthia