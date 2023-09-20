Saving Rain water

Using the IBC containers to save water for your plants and animals.
And see which plants came up spontaneously due to the good selfmade compost!
From Germany, Bad Bentheim
Follow us:
Telegram: @spainoffgrid
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/offgridcountrygirlterry/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Offgridcountrygirl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.