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Explosive: Qld CHO Caught in Freudian Slip on Camera?
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382 views • April 05, 2021
Queensland Chief Health Officer, Jeanette Young. Is this proof of criminal malfeasance?
Listen carefully what she says:
“… it’s now (1B?). (1B) are our most critical people, older people, 70 years of age and older. We know they are just so vulnerable to getting ill and dying from this vaccine. It’s people under that age who are adults with serious underlying diseases, it’s our
indigenous who are over age 50...”
Listen carefully what she says:
“… it’s now (1B?). (1B) are our most critical people, older people, 70 years of age and older. We know they are just so vulnerable to getting ill and dying from this vaccine. It’s people under that age who are adults with serious underlying diseases, it’s our
indigenous who are over age 50...”
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