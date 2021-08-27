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CI-16, Children of Light - Classic Christian Identity f/ James Wickstrom
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215 views • August 27, 2021
Disclaimer: This video uses "Sacred Names" which I contend are serious error.
Dr Wickstrom otherwise provides an excellent Christian Identity presentation.
I normally do not post anything w "Hebrew Root / Sacred Name" - but to edit out approx 100 occurrences of YHWH - I chose to leave them in and ask you to pray before watching. Professor Truth
Dr Wickstrom otherwise provides an excellent Christian Identity presentation.
I normally do not post anything w "Hebrew Root / Sacred Name" - but to edit out approx 100 occurrences of YHWH - I chose to leave them in and ask you to pray before watching. Professor Truth
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