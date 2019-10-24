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10/24/19. What's CUMMINGS: Pelosi, CA FIRES, Impeachment #Envelopes1025
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92 views • October 25, 2019
You Are Free TV
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10/24: Tomorrow we have the Cummings Funeral in step with the Trump spell-binding ritual of 13k "witches". Samhain rituals are at hand. Meanwhile, Pelosi is the central figure that unites all of these current deep state events...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
George Webb offers his services as a Whistleblower #Blackberrygate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKpD...
https://citizenwells.com/2019/10/15/m...
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blo...
Logic Before Authority YT channel shows the plasma explosion starting the "Kincade" fire near Geyserville, CA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSkf0...
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5...
Bill Lovelace gives the run down on the Pelosi/Newsome/Getty/Brown CA control cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLkF6...
https://theyig.ning.com/front-page-ne...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/19/meet-th...
https://www.annaperdue.com/single-pos...
https://plumpjackwinery.com/
Start here with George Webb, volunteer whistleblower and journalist extraordinaire to see the relations of Bill Taylor, Ukraine, Blackberrygate, etc,:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4FpW...
http://z1077fm.com/twentynine-palms-m...
Please watch Ole Dammegard expose Operation Sea Eagle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVfmX...
Please sub to Alfred Webre's YT channel!
Please explore the links within the article below to see who is behind Operation Sea Eagle:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...
Ed Buck's campaign contributions:
https://www.battleswarmblog.com/?tag=...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
81.1K subscribers
10/24: Tomorrow we have the Cummings Funeral in step with the Trump spell-binding ritual of 13k "witches". Samhain rituals are at hand. Meanwhile, Pelosi is the central figure that unites all of these current deep state events...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
George Webb offers his services as a Whistleblower #Blackberrygate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxKpD...
https://citizenwells.com/2019/10/15/m...
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blo...
Logic Before Authority YT channel shows the plasma explosion starting the "Kincade" fire near Geyserville, CA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSkf0...
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5...
Bill Lovelace gives the run down on the Pelosi/Newsome/Getty/Brown CA control cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLkF6...
https://theyig.ning.com/front-page-ne...
https://nypost.com/2019/10/19/meet-th...
https://www.annaperdue.com/single-pos...
https://plumpjackwinery.com/
Start here with George Webb, volunteer whistleblower and journalist extraordinaire to see the relations of Bill Taylor, Ukraine, Blackberrygate, etc,:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4FpW...
http://z1077fm.com/twentynine-palms-m...
Please watch Ole Dammegard expose Operation Sea Eagle:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rVfmX...
Please sub to Alfred Webre's YT channel!
Please explore the links within the article below to see who is behind Operation Sea Eagle:
https://newsinsideout.com/2019/10/ole...
Ed Buck's campaign contributions:
https://www.battleswarmblog.com/?tag=...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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