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Hollywood and your children, Parents responsibility, Prophecy
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83 views • November 25, 2021
Prophetic word, received on November 25th 2021 around 12:30 noon.
It speaks about Hollywood as the biggest brainwashmachine ever – even bigger than the MSM
A word to the parents to pray for their children and teach them the ways in righteousness.
The Word of Elohim as the real food and pray for them.
The Lord also have kept the best wine for last...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-25-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-25-hollywood-and-your-children/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about Hollywood as the biggest brainwashmachine ever – even bigger than the MSM
A word to the parents to pray for their children and teach them the ways in righteousness.
The Word of Elohim as the real food and pray for them.
The Lord also have kept the best wine for last...
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-25-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-25-hollywood-and-your-children/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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