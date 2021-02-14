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McConnel says Trump Should Be "Criminally" Prosecuted After Voting For Acquittal
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110 views • February 14, 2021
The most acquitted President in history, President Donald Trump beat baseless and spurious allegations against him during a 2nd senate impeachment trial, yesterday. This is despite Never Trumpers like Toxic Turtle Mitch McConnel projecting their own crimes onto the president. Now, McConnell–who was instrumental in causing the unrest in Washington DC on January 6 with Nancy Pelosi, wants to legally go after him again.
https://100percentfedup.com/witch-hunt-never-ends-following-trumps-acquittal-mcconnell-wants-criminal-prosecution-as-private-citizen/
https://100percentfedup.com/witch-hunt-never-ends-following-trumps-acquittal-mcconnell-wants-criminal-prosecution-as-private-citizen/
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