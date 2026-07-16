Pédocriminalité | Suisse | Promotion par la SFR (eh oui encore eux), aux frais du contribuable, de la violence rituelle

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klatv31807 / 2025
SFR aussi:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/747fdc0b-1f99-4501-8b12-bf06d2076c97
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/3ece34f4-12cd-4c36-bf6b-17f96fc3ca5b
Pendant ce temps à la RTS (du côté francophone des pédos):
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5b860e4e-f808-4b39-ac22-343111b8f861