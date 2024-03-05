Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DELICIOUS Meltdown of Leftist Media over Unanimous SCOTUS Decision in Trump's Favor
channel image
Recharge Freedom
330 Subscribers
65 views
Published 15 hours ago

The mainstream media, the CIA, deep state propaganda arm, has gone into full-blown meltdown over the supreme courts, unanimous decision in favor of Donald Trump, and against the state of Colorado to remove him from the ballot. The meltdown is absolutely delicious. #TDS #SCOTUS #media #trump

Keywords
trumpcnndemocratsprogressivesrepublicansciadonald trumpleftistcoloradomainstream mediamsnbcmedia meltdownballotjennaleftist logiclibs of tiktokscotus decisiongriswoldunanimous scotus decisiondonald trump on the ballotmediocre criticism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket