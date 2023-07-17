Paul Craig Roberts: Affirmative Action Overturned? --NOT Really!
Published Monday
Larry Sparano
Jul 14, 2023
If you think Affirmative Action is now a thing of the past, and that the Supreme Court has now assured that whites as well as Asians will be getting a fairer shake, you'd better think again. Paul Craig Roberts explains how it's really going to work, in his latest interview with On Target's Larry Sparano:
Larry Sparano
