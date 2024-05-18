Create New Account
5 Reasons Why Catholics Should NEVER Receive Communion in the Hand
John-Henry Westen


May 13, 2024


People who receive Communion on the tongue don't do so out of some false piety or holier-than-thou attitude. Receiving Christ on the tongue while kneeling reinforces reverence for Our Eucharistic Lord. Here are 5 Reasons why Catholics should never receive Communion in the hand.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4u5kie-5-reasons-why-catholics-should-never-receive-communion-in-the-hand.html

Keywords
kneelingcatholiccommunioneucharistjohn-henry westenin the handon the tonguereverance

