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This Eclipse isn't Entertainment! DREAM of EARLY JUDGEMENT...BY DANA ASHLIE
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143 views • February 15, 2020
Published on Aug 21, 2017
To help support me to make more of this content visit: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996 Thank you!!
This video is for anyone who doesn't believe Eclipses have ANYTHING to do with God or Judgement...Also, for those who DO already believe that they are from God, as this dream showed me an EARLY appearance. We know they are a warning sign of judgment and this alludes that the judgment will come early.
Whether or not the judgement comes before the 40 day warning of the sign of Jonah, it is COMING. And SOON. We, America, have been given EVERY reason to stay in the Love and Commandments of our Father and as a Nation, we HAVE NOT. Therefore the judgment will be MORE severe for us. We should know better.
Further, Please know...This is NOT about a rapture(!) This is about a JUGEMENT ON AMERICA. Please ready Rev. 17. 18 and Jer 50-51 ask Holy Spirit to GUIDE you when you do, You will KNOW in your spirit that we ARE the whore of Babylon.
Much love to you brothers and sisters...in this time, this month prior to Yom Kippur, the DAY of Atonement...Ask if we are doing Gods will ? Are our garments spotless and wrinkle free? Praise Him for WHATEVER will come...and to do His Will in All things...so we may draw nearer to Him...
Peace and Blessings be Upon You and YOURS
To help support me to make more of this content visit: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996 Thank you!!
This video is for anyone who doesn't believe Eclipses have ANYTHING to do with God or Judgement...Also, for those who DO already believe that they are from God, as this dream showed me an EARLY appearance. We know they are a warning sign of judgment and this alludes that the judgment will come early.
Whether or not the judgement comes before the 40 day warning of the sign of Jonah, it is COMING. And SOON. We, America, have been given EVERY reason to stay in the Love and Commandments of our Father and as a Nation, we HAVE NOT. Therefore the judgment will be MORE severe for us. We should know better.
Further, Please know...This is NOT about a rapture(!) This is about a JUGEMENT ON AMERICA. Please ready Rev. 17. 18 and Jer 50-51 ask Holy Spirit to GUIDE you when you do, You will KNOW in your spirit that we ARE the whore of Babylon.
Much love to you brothers and sisters...in this time, this month prior to Yom Kippur, the DAY of Atonement...Ask if we are doing Gods will ? Are our garments spotless and wrinkle free? Praise Him for WHATEVER will come...and to do His Will in All things...so we may draw nearer to Him...
Peace and Blessings be Upon You and YOURS
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