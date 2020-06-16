Community Policing Exposed

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Overnight, the protests raging across the US (and, for some reason, the world) have been rerouted to calls to "defund the police." Harry Vox and Helen of desTroy dissect exactly what this means and why the result will be even more totalitarian than the current violent, racist and abusive Israeli-trained model could ever hope to be. get ready for turbo-charged tech-enabled super-Karens who know your every move before you make it - oh, and privatized Blackwater mercs.
please download & repost this video on your channels & platforms as we are being heavily suppressed - my last video with Harry was removed after less than a day but can be found on Archive.org https://archive.org/details/@helenofd.... find more of our work at voxnews.com & helenofdestroy.com & subscribe on bitchute.com/helenofdestroy because this channel is not long for this world.