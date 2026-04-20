Shocking Witness Testimonies Confirm Roswell UFO Wreckage and Alien Bodies - Kevin Randle





Kevin Randle is a retired military officer with a background in intelligence. Today, he’s a full-time writer with more than 146 books to his credit, and a deep knowledge of the topics surrounding UFOs. Kevin has spent 35 years investigating the Roswell UFO crash and the mystery surrounding it, speaking to other military officers who witnessed elements of the crash site, including alien bodies, and shared shocking testimony about what the government has tried so hard to hide for decades. He explains Project Mogul and how it was used to divert attention away from the Roswell incident in 1947. Kevin also highlights another UFO sighting in 1957, allegedly witnessed by countless people, including military officials. Daily, the conversation around UFOs and UAPs becomes more mainstream, heightening public interest, despite government efforts to suppress the topic.









TAKEAWAYS





The physical evidence from Roswell was quickly confiscated by the U.S. government and officials were sworn to secrecy





Several sources told Kevin that the alleged bodies recovered from the Roswell site were processed through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base





The 1957 UFO incident reportedly caused cars near the aerial object to stall which doesn’t line up with the supposed bolt of lightning theory





Witnesses to these UFO events describe seeing an ‘egg-shaped’ aerial object









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