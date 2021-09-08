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DR. KARY MULLIS KNEW WHAT FAUCI WAS UP TO & TRIED TO EXPOSE HIM
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216 views • September 08, 2021
0:07 - The PCR method of analysis was never designed to test for a virus, because if you can amplify 1 molecule up to something that you can measure (which PCR can do) you can find almost anything, depending on how high you turn up the test thresholds.
0:50 - That's exactly what they did to create the illusion of a pandemic. Last summer, labs used PCR test thresholds between 38 - 45 CT, reportedly resulting in up to 90% false-positive cases in some labs, which the CDC labeled as "asymptomatic." Their way of convincing healthy people they were sick.
Now the CDC guidance for testing "vaccinated" individuals dictates test thresholds of 28 CT or lower, to "avoid false positives." The levels set for unvaccinated remain at 35 CT+.
1:14 - 30 years ago Mullis worked tirelessly to try and expose Fauci for this very thing. He mysteriously died in Aug 2019, just 3 months before the first utterance of Covid-19.
0:50 - That's exactly what they did to create the illusion of a pandemic. Last summer, labs used PCR test thresholds between 38 - 45 CT, reportedly resulting in up to 90% false-positive cases in some labs, which the CDC labeled as "asymptomatic." Their way of convincing healthy people they were sick.
Now the CDC guidance for testing "vaccinated" individuals dictates test thresholds of 28 CT or lower, to "avoid false positives." The levels set for unvaccinated remain at 35 CT+.
1:14 - 30 years ago Mullis worked tirelessly to try and expose Fauci for this very thing. He mysteriously died in Aug 2019, just 3 months before the first utterance of Covid-19.
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