Are Algorithms Dividing Everyone into Separate Realities Online?
Is the world you are being presented online crafted to be vastly different from the person sitting right next to you in physical reality? Do people even realize this is what algorithms are doing to us all? Many have rightfully pointed out how we appear more divided than ever, but the first step to taking that wizardry down a notch is acknowledging what is actually happening out there for what it is.