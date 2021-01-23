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Hugs From brother stair ~ " Satan's Ambassador~ I Love You "
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20 views • January 23, 2021
1 Corinthians 7:1 Now concerning the things whereof ye wrote unto me: It is Good For a Man NOT To TOUCH ANY Woman. Not for ole Ralph stair though, " it's not Dangerous for Him Anymore " !!!
He Say's he has the word of God in Him, " Listen to God say,
" I Love You " through this Sodomite/prophet
Another Profound Example of Rg stair and His Sexploits of Women From as young as 12 yrs.old to 70 yrs. old `over the Pasrt 50 Years, He will get what He Wants from Them , and that could be an Understatement as far as 50 Years. . Also on a side note, He actuallyu thinks that the people at the river statred the web site rgstair.com , what a delusion this man is under, no doubt given to him by God. rg stair isThe Accuser of the Bretheren in profound Detail.
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Witnesses of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
He Say's he has the word of God in Him, " Listen to God say,
" I Love You " through this Sodomite/prophet
Another Profound Example of Rg stair and His Sexploits of Women From as young as 12 yrs.old to 70 yrs. old `over the Pasrt 50 Years, He will get what He Wants from Them , and that could be an Understatement as far as 50 Years. . Also on a side note, He actuallyu thinks that the people at the river statred the web site rgstair.com , what a delusion this man is under, no doubt given to him by God. rg stair isThe Accuser of the Bretheren in profound Detail.
just got blocked from uploading anything for 1 week for posting Dr. Rashid Buttar, have many videos that are blocked by the Youtube Perverters of Truth on FB now, check it out: https://www.facebook.com/stan.fileccia
rgstair.com has many ~ Many Witnesses of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthBlaster
COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHED
TheFinalWitness.com
God Bless Brothers & Sisters
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