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Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Revisited
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18 views • December 15, 2020
crusader4Hymn Livestream on JoshWhoTV.com
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcasted on 12/14/2020
TOPIC: Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Revisited
Source: Mercola.com
Part 1: Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Commentary on Dr. Mercola’s Perspective
Intro:
The Dark Side Broadcast
https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19026/the-dark-side-broadcast
Preamble:
“Unplug from the Matrix” https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit
Commentary:
Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Dr. Mercola’s Perspective
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1fM0oQbvAwphZyQ6lP9kIzlSOZpvqxb7DE1DxDoP7aY8/edit?usp=sharing
Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels
JoshWho Search Engine: Dr Joseph Mercola (covid) (12/11/20)
https://search.joshwho.net/search?q=dr%20joseph%20mercola
https://search.joshwho.net/search?q=dr%20joseph%20mercola%20covid
Mercola.com Website
Spiritual Perspective:
Summary and Closing Remarks
*Tags - #plandemic #psyop #greatreset #resist #agenda2030 #pharmaggedon #technocracy
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcasted on 12/14/2020
TOPIC: Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Revisited
Source: Mercola.com
Part 1: Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Commentary on Dr. Mercola’s Perspective
Intro:
The Dark Side Broadcast
https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19026/the-dark-side-broadcast
Preamble:
“Unplug from the Matrix” https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit
Commentary:
Is COVID-19 a Conspiracy? Dr. Mercola’s Perspective
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1fM0oQbvAwphZyQ6lP9kIzlSOZpvqxb7DE1DxDoP7aY8/edit?usp=sharing
Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels
JoshWho Search Engine: Dr Joseph Mercola (covid) (12/11/20)
https://search.joshwho.net/search?q=dr%20joseph%20mercola
https://search.joshwho.net/search?q=dr%20joseph%20mercola%20covid
Mercola.com Website
Spiritual Perspective:
Summary and Closing Remarks
*Tags - #plandemic #psyop #greatreset #resist #agenda2030 #pharmaggedon #technocracy
Keywords
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