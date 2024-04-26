Prophetic Word Passover 2024: New Release

The prophetic message for Passover 2024 heralds a significant shift from an old season into a new one - a season heralding the certain and immanent return of the true Messiah of Israel, Yahushua ha Mashiach (Daniel 2:44-45). The message urges all to relinquish their old patterns of thinking and various subtle forms of idolatry. It emphasizes the importance of being honest within oneself - a not so easy task. It also warns against hidden pride and presumptuous self-righteousness in the hearts of all listeners. Despite the chaos in the world, there's assurance that those who have been tried and proven their loyalty to Messiah and keeping his commandments will find sustenance and guidance in the journey ahead - reminiscent of the Exodus, with the Ruach HaKodesh (Holy Spirit) as guide. This call for true humility and obedience resonates throughout the message, highlighting the necessity of surrendering to the Father’s will even in the face of uncertainties. Ultimately, the message underscores the choices individuals must make to follow the Narrow Path, trusting in the wisdom that surpasses human understanding. Original message: Given by Nataliyah posted at her Voice in the Wilderness YouTube channel.