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Montague William III (Poem)-It is about the powers behind the scenes, the power of money, how these powers work and what they intend for us
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228 views • October 21, 2021
I would like to claim fair use for educational purposes in the event of the author claiming copyright.
The name 'Montague William III' is a fiction and no reference to any actual person living or dead is intended to the best of my knowledge.
The name 'Montague William III' is a fiction and no reference to any actual person living or dead is intended to the best of my knowledge.
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