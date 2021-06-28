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** SHADOW GOVERNMENT FAMILIES DESTROYING AMERICA EXPOSED ** - Bartiromo/Miller – 27/June/2021
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130 views • June 28, 2021
** Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, - 27/June/2021
** Stephen Miller: “Nations top elites the United States wealthiest, richest most privileged people in this country are financing the attack on Americas institutions. Historically in this country our wealthiest citizens, the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Guggenheims, Astors and the Carnegies are demolishing this country. We now have people at the highest levels of society including our big tech corporations that are actively working to destroy the country, opening its borders, preaching radical critical race theory, undermining law enforcement, undermining the rule of law, aiding and abetting radical prosecutors that let criminals go. It’s a terrible situation to be honest with you.”
** Stephen Miller: “Nations top elites the United States wealthiest, richest most privileged people in this country are financing the attack on Americas institutions. Historically in this country our wealthiest citizens, the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Guggenheims, Astors and the Carnegies are demolishing this country. We now have people at the highest levels of society including our big tech corporations that are actively working to destroy the country, opening its borders, preaching radical critical race theory, undermining law enforcement, undermining the rule of law, aiding and abetting radical prosecutors that let criminals go. It’s a terrible situation to be honest with you.”
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