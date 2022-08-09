The FBI is a Terrorist Organization

Communist run Washington D.C. and it was made clear when the FBI raided President Trump's home for political reasons. America Fell in 2020.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Sources:

Definition of terrorism:

the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/terrorism





Fox News -Dan Bongino didn't hold back on the news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago.

https://gab.com/TommyRobinsonOfficial/posts/108789942367551805





Greg Kelly on Newsmax reads Trump's statement.

https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Greg-Kelly-Reports







