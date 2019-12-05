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What They’re Not Telling You About “The Pill”, DNA & CRISPR
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103 views • December 05, 2019
They told you CRISPR is a scalpel to precisely edit DNA, that genetic modification is safe, ethical and our next step in self-evolution. They said birth control pills were completely safe (and we’ve been using them for decades). Here’s the truth they’re NOT telling you…
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