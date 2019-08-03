"Sun" (Phi Sonic Solar System) by The Template

"SUN" by The TemplateMusic released on CD "PHI SONIC SOLAR SYSTEM"The music is inspired by the Swiss mathematician and musicologist Hans Cousto and his book "The Cosmic Octave". In his desire to consciously attune himself to harmonious cosmic rhythms Cousto calculated the sound frequencies of the Sun and the planets through the process of applying the "Law of the Octave" to "period phenomena". Each sound used to create this music is micro-tuned to within one cent of a semi-tone. The frequencies are analyzed and adjusted with special computer software.The concert pitch of "Sun" is based on C = 126.22 Hz which corresponds to the gravitational lenght of the sun:FORM IS THE SHAPE OF CONSCIOUSNESSSacred geometry architects Jiva & Juliet Carter conceived and constructed the geometries that form the resonant harmonics that calibrate to the Sun and 7 planets of our solar system.Through resonant feedback, each of the 8 tones and their corresponding geometric forms reconnect circuits of electromagnetic "Source Consciousness" into the Human Field. These 8 circuits enter the body and feed into the endocrine system.The music is composed and performed by Jürgen Taruna; co-composition and supervision by Jiva Carter.