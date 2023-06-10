Create New Account
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2j856t6ad8

0608 Nicole on Outside the Beltway

Congressman George Santos introduced a new bill to strengthen oversight of the income stream of US government employees, including the Department of Justice.

国会议员乔治·桑托斯提出新法案加强对包括司法部在内的美国政府部门职员收入及其来源的监督。

