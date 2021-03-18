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COMPILATION QUEEN ELIZABETH IS REPTILIAN AND SHE ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO TAKE EVIL COVID 19 VACCINE!
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455 views • March 18, 2021
Queen Admits she's not human
https://m.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1697963586961958&;id=152518198173179
Prepare for 3 Days Of Darkness before its too Late!!!
https://facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan/
List of Original Videos are Here
Queen Elizabeth's hand turns purple
https://youtu.be/1WGX5KCVsYo
Queen sports a bloodshot eye at polo match
https://youtu.be/rUsY4e3lr9E
Toddler throws massive tantrum while meeting Queen Elizabeth II
https://youtu.be/uIezjFriKaM
Queen Elizabeth Scares Away Child
https://youtu.be/uTmwFY2Tndw
President Putin Claims Queen Elizabeth is a reptilian
https://youtu.be/g9Q2bMI-bzY
Queen says Covid vaccine 'didn't hurt at all
https://youtu.be/Q-tAzZ2ztCU
Queen urges people to get Covid vaccine
https://youtu.be/SsuIzQOBOGk
.............................................................................................................................
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Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
https://m.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1697963586961958&;id=152518198173179
Prepare for 3 Days Of Darkness before its too Late!!!
https://facebook.com/PrepareNowWhileYouCan/
List of Original Videos are Here
Queen Elizabeth's hand turns purple
https://youtu.be/1WGX5KCVsYo
Queen sports a bloodshot eye at polo match
https://youtu.be/rUsY4e3lr9E
Toddler throws massive tantrum while meeting Queen Elizabeth II
https://youtu.be/uIezjFriKaM
Queen Elizabeth Scares Away Child
https://youtu.be/uTmwFY2Tndw
President Putin Claims Queen Elizabeth is a reptilian
https://youtu.be/g9Q2bMI-bzY
Queen says Covid vaccine 'didn't hurt at all
https://youtu.be/Q-tAzZ2ztCU
Queen urges people to get Covid vaccine
https://youtu.be/SsuIzQOBOGk
.............................................................................................................................
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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