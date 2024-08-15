BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Greg Stenstrom Interviewed By Alex Jones Lays Out His Dossier On The Council For Who Is Running The USA
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
770 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
450 views • 8 months ago

As far as man is concerned..... Who is actually Running the United States of America?

ANSWER --->  “The Council”  ---  A secret Council that shall not be secret anymore with your help.

This is a revealing interview conducted by Alex Jones as he interviews Greg Stenstrom about the group of people who are in control over almost all of the U.S. government and are in full control of many various industries for the purposes of siphoning the wealth of America off and to control the American people. And this has been going on for many decades. They are called The Council and are also known as the Committee of 300.

This video really needs to be shared with everyone and if you want to share it then use the link below to share this video.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/usa-secret-council


.

Keywords
deathevilmurderdeep stateglobalistselitewarcontrolgenocidesataniccultamericanscorruptdepopulationkillingcouncilassassinationdeadlycommitteethe300blackmailabsolutecontrollingmanipulating
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy