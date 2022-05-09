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Ukraine Army Grievances
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240 views • May 09, 2022
Billions of our tax dollars and NATO training gets you this. Did you really think the Ukrainian politicians didn't keep the money or sell the weapons? Another true story ignored by the western media. Welcome to the real world.
“War Diary” project | Donbass | May 4th 2022
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"Appeal of the Ukrainian 1st Vinnitsa Rifle Battalion"
https://youtu.be/JmGlbK5YIak
“War Diary” project | Donbass | May 4th 2022
Support the “War Diary” project : http://PayPal.Me/ruvid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ru_videos
"Appeal of the Ukrainian 1st Vinnitsa Rifle Battalion"
https://youtu.be/JmGlbK5YIak
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