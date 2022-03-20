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Were US Special Forces trapped in Ukraine Space Ark Now Controlled by Russia
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493 views • March 20, 2022
Michael Salla.
In this interview my long time source JP, who currently serves with the US Army, explains that an ovoid shaped space ark under the Ukraine desert near the city of Kherson has been taken over by the Russia army. JP says that a team of US special forces were sent on a covert mission to the Ark, prior to the invasion, and went missing.
The Ark possesses exotic plant life and the Russian military also seeks to control another smaller space ark located near the city of Kiev according to what JP heard in a classified briefing. He says that Russia already possesses a space ark in its own territory which possesses exotic technology. JP says that Russia is denying the US access to the space arks under its control in order to gain concessions on US geopolitical policies.
JP describes another space ark in central Brazil and says that all the space arks are being activated and form an integrated network that will eventually float into the sky in what will amount to a global disclosure event. He says that the arks and the extraterrestrial fleet connected to them represent a benign force and will help humanity enter a new golden age.
Note: Just prior to the release of this interview, JP informed me that the US special forces team had been found and had safely left Ukraine.
To learn more about JP and his disclosures, along with supporting photos and video, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/
My deep appreciation to my wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating this video.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtwvXCwH9Wg
In this interview my long time source JP, who currently serves with the US Army, explains that an ovoid shaped space ark under the Ukraine desert near the city of Kherson has been taken over by the Russia army. JP says that a team of US special forces were sent on a covert mission to the Ark, prior to the invasion, and went missing.
The Ark possesses exotic plant life and the Russian military also seeks to control another smaller space ark located near the city of Kiev according to what JP heard in a classified briefing. He says that Russia already possesses a space ark in its own territory which possesses exotic technology. JP says that Russia is denying the US access to the space arks under its control in order to gain concessions on US geopolitical policies.
JP describes another space ark in central Brazil and says that all the space arks are being activated and form an integrated network that will eventually float into the sky in what will amount to a global disclosure event. He says that the arks and the extraterrestrial fleet connected to them represent a benign force and will help humanity enter a new golden age.
Note: Just prior to the release of this interview, JP informed me that the US special forces team had been found and had safely left Ukraine.
To learn more about JP and his disclosures, along with supporting photos and video, visit: https://exopolitics.org/jp-articles-photos-videos/
My deep appreciation to my wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating this video.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtwvXCwH9Wg
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