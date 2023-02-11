If Pfizer is conspiring to release a new virus, this is domestic terrorism, says Peter McCullough MD

Pfizer is doing "directed evolution" research to make viruses resistant to current vaccines, so they can create new vaccines and make more money, Peter McCullough, MD tells Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson on Feb 2, 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XenrxTfaoU6t/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.