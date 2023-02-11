Create New Account
If Pfizer is conspiring to release a new virus, this is domestic terrorism, says Peter McCullough MD
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago |
Pfizer is doing "directed evolution" research to make viruses resistant to current vaccines, so they can create new vaccines and make more money, Peter McCullough, MD tells Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson on Feb 2, 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XenrxTfaoU6t/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

terrorismpfizerpeter mccullough mddirected evolution

