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NIGHT SHADOWS 11102021 -- Matrix Madness with This and That. Deep Freeze, La Palma, Your Children, Prophecy, War Drums
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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131 views • November 11, 2021
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:

Signs of a harsh winter coming are now here, along with a big rise in heating costs from natural gas to propane to even the cost of firewood. With the possibility of severe cold coupled to electrical failures and black outs, Americans may face a very dangerous time. Remember Texas and what happened down there. The ripple effects will be enormous as pipes freeze and people are left freezing to death. Do you have any alternative heat source? Then we have the La Palma problem as another 5+ quake shakes the island and land deformation continues. Earth changes abound, mandates will soon cover the land, as masking and jab orders spread to all major companies. Meanwhile Russia and China are beating their war drums and more...
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