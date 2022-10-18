Demon-crat America 🇺🇸.

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This is what 70 years of Democrat policies look like. Downtown Los Angeles is a quagmire of crime, poverty and human misery.
Meanwhile the policy makers live comfortably in gated communities and afforded armed security.
The scene is repeated in every large Demon-crat run city in America.
Mirrored from https://t.me/police_frequency on Telegram.
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