Demon-crat America 🇺🇸.

This is what 70 years of Democrat policies look like. Downtown Los Angeles is a quagmire of crime, poverty and human misery.
Meanwhile the policy makers live comfortably in gated communities and afforded armed security.
The scene is repeated in every large Demon-crat run city in America.
