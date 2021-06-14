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Best Nutritional Nootropics - Brain Power Stack
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27 views • June 14, 2021
Best Nutritional Nootropics - Brain Power Stack. In this video we go over 4 of the very best nutritional nootropics that can help provide you the best foundation for robust brain health. Krill oil, magnesium l-threonate, alpha GPC, and Lugol's Iodine are superior supplements that provide the very best in brain protection and performance, and are safe to use when following the recommended dosage instructions.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Nutritional Nootropic Video
Alpha GPC Photo by Elliot L'Angelier on Unsplash
Group Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Ocean Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash
Sunflower Image by Lucie Zemanová from Pixabay
Pill Bottle Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Field Image by jplenio from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Iodine Deficiency and the Brain:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25880137/
Nutritional Nootropic Video
Alpha GPC Photo by Elliot L'Angelier on Unsplash
Group Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Ocean Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash
Sunflower Image by Lucie Zemanová from Pixabay
Pill Bottle Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Field Image by jplenio from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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