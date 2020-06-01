Dead Zone, 2003 Episode Plague, Predicts Coronavirus Outbreak and Chloroquine Cure

It seems that a lot of shows have been predicting the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest discovery is a crazy episode of The Dead Zone that not only predicted a plague, but also predicted that chloroquine could help stop it.



The episode of The Dead Zone is called Plague. It’s Season 2 Episode 14 of the popular series starring Anthony Michael Hall, Nicole de Boer, Chris Bruno, and more. The episode first aired in July 2003, according to IMDb.



The description for the episode reads: “When J.J. falls prey to a deadly new virus sweeping across the Northeast, Johnny must use his powers to solve a medical mystery in time to save his son’s life.”



There are a lot of things about the episode that remind people of what’s happening now with the coronavirus.



Johnny talks about how he saw a vision of a virus and he’s asked if it was SARS. He says that it’s highly infectious and maybe fatal and that’s all he knows. He suggests locking down the entire school so it doesn’t spread. Of course, people get mad about the idea of locking them all down. Then there’s a discussion about wearing masks, which is deemed a bad idea for political reasons.



In a later scene, they talk about how the virus is airborne and quite efficient. “Blood tests and swabs aren’t telling us much,” one character says. The virus causes high fever and respiratory distress. Unlike COVID-19, the incubation period for this virus is just 48 hours. There’s even a question on the board about heat, it appears, and why the virus wasn’t showing up in other cities.



Later, they determine the virus originated in China. They talk about how long it took to isolate the coronavirus that caused SARS, and how this will take at least that long.



Johnny identifies the virus from a vision, but he’s told there’s no cure. Then Johnny writes on the board “CHLOROQUIN” in all caps. He’s told it’s an anti-malarial drug and he responds, “No, listen, it suppresses the enzymes!”



Johnny passes out and wakes up to learn that they started everyone on chloroquine and stopped the virus “dead in its tracks.” Then they add: “Now the CDC would have figured it out eventually, but not in time.”



The Dead Zone is a TV series based on the characters in Stephen’s King’s novel with the same name. The show aired from 2002-2006 on the USA Network.