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Be Ready Against The Third Day - Be The Wise VIRGIN - Prepare For The Passover Part 2
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30 views • July 22, 2021
Before watching this video, you need to watch the Lift UP A Standard Playlist below... "Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth." - All glory to the LORD GOD! My deepest prayer for you is that these Truth's will begin to take root within your heart and within your very soul. You can't serve two masters. So why do you still believe that you can have sex and ever receive His Spirit? Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. Either you want to go HOME, or you want this world. The choice is yours.
Lift UP A Standard - Raise A Banner Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcigvJRyVQp06XGxHAUHH3qu
Lift UP A Standard - Raise A Banner Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcigvJRyVQp06XGxHAUHH3qu
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