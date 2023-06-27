Culture War | Guests: Adam and Knox Zajac| Pornographic Library Books | Education vs. Indoctrination | Parental Rights

Today, we’re talking with a courageous sixth grader from Maine who boldly spoke out against pornographic content he found in a book in his middle school library. Knox Zajac, an 11 year old, gives us the details about what happened at his school library and then how he told his dad about the pornographic book, Nick and Charlie: that he was encouraged to check out. Adam shares how he responded when he found out about the book and then tells how he got other parents involved in the fight to push back against these ill-advised school policies . As a result of the parental push back the concerned parents discovered more than 110 library books with pornographic content. Adam goes on to share how he and other parents are continuing to fend off efforts to suppress parental rights and encourages other parents around the country to get into the battle of protecting kids from pornography and other detrimental school policies.





Links:

Knox Zajac confronts school board by reading them pornographic material found in his school.





