The Legend of Zelda Decoded [Part 1]

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Join us as we dive deep into this series and break down the many symbolisms within The Legend of Zelda, and believe me their are many.
Also check out my other channels below:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yT38OzKb08AX/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1864315
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpoM2zaVq78KpQMl-MNQXqw