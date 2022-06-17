A Life-or-Death Decision - Priscilla Romans

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Priscilla Romans, Registered Nurse turned Healthcare Revolutionary, joins the Liberty Monks. If you find yourself in need of medical attention, Graith Care Advocates could be the difference between life or death.
Graith Care is an Independent Patient Advocate organization that provides medical advocacy, consultation, advice and recommendations nationwide. Graith Care breaks down healthcare barriers to save time and money while bringing back control and transparency to the consumer.
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Frequently Asked Questions: http://graithcare.com/faqs/
Enroll now and meet your Advocate: https://graithcare.vitafyhealth.com/