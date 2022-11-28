2022/11/23 （3） G-Fashion represents the ambition, culture and faith of the New Chinese

https://gnews.org/articles/535693
Summary：We are telling all Chinese people and people of the world that G-Fashion represents the ambition, culture and faith of the New Chinese. Our faith is taking down the CCP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.