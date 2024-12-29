A poem to usher in 2025 What it means to survive

To watch full video go here: https://rumble.com/v638aye-mike-in-the-night-e586-nothing-will-be-the-same-headlines-call-ins.html





The Rising Truth By Mike Martins

Beneath the waves where shadows creep,

Lies truth, in silence, buried deep.

A whisper lost, a muted song,

Ignored by many, hidden long.But tides will turn, as they must,

Eroding lies, unmasking dust.

The weight of falsehoods cracks and strains,

And truth emerges from its chains.The dawn of 2025, so near,

Will pierce the dark, make visions clear.

No longer bound, no longer still,

The truth ascends by sheer will.It glimmers bold, in every eye,

A beacon bright in a clouded sky.

Its voice resounds, a thunder's cry,

No longer silenced, no longer shy.For years it fought, unseen, suppressed,

But now it stands, its face confessed.

The time has come; the veil is torn,

A new world wakes, reborn, reborn.To those who feared, who dared to scoff,

The mask is gone, illusions off.

What’s real survives; what’s false will rot—

The truth remains, though it was forgot.So let us rise with open hearts,

And play our long-awaited parts.

In 2025, the truth will thrive,

And teach the world what it means to survive.