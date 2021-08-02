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Dr. Rashid Buttar - They Will Ban This Immediately! (URGENT) Please Share Now!
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482 views • August 02, 2021
A stirring message from Dr Rashid Buttar . . . It is time for mankind to wake up and smell the roses . . . if we remain neutral . . . then we will reap what we deserve!! Sitting on the fence doesn't cut it anymore . . . we have all been given a choice . . . I pray that we will all use it wisely.
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