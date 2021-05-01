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Medical Lunacy. Doctors, The Most UN Professional Profession. DiveBy Doctoring, ft. Max Keiser
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70 views • May 01, 2021
Medical Lunacy. Doctors, The Most UN Professional Profession. ft. Max Keiser
Dr. Frankenstein was an angel compared to today’s medical profession.
Doctors who use cell phones with the rise of brain and testis cancer.
“We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy. ” ~ Chris Hedges
Obessity Mc D’s KFC, Coke, fast foods Pollution, air, water, and land.
roundup GMO foods
Radiation from Nuke plants and DU uranium exposure without military.
Aspartame the shit of e-coli bacteria Hospital accidental deaths
Bill gates
Pharms would due in jail of poisoning their patients. Fluoride in water and salt Vaccines No govt sponsored alcohol and tobacco, but when the past many presidents the smoke.
The surgeon general is a hack.
Promoting meditation
Doctors can prescribe heroin, coke, speed, and opium. BUT not Marijuana? Psych drugs for our veterans DU bombings Doctors in Iraq prisons and guantamo torture Coke cola
Dead Doctor’s Don’t Lie
Heart decease
So are doctors terrorist? How many people have they killed? What would be the natural death rate? How many people died normally as opposed to using modern medicine?
Fascist controlled medicine.
stats of die naturally as opposed to with technology Tech has also killed too many people, cars, planes, electric shock, drugs, more people die from pharms than illegal’s drug The f ing docs in AbuGrave and Guantanamo Dr. Frankenstein was a not so bad of a Doctor. Cancer 10,000% child peds True Doctors would have put Gates in jail for his involvement in Monsanto, WHO, and the UN. TV link Alzheimer’s alert Nervous disorder deceases up 10,000% How police break the law, how lawyers lie, how husbands cheat? Cocktail of vaccines Infant mortality 100 yrs graph,
Soda Health Risks http://www.medicalvideos.org/videos/5640/soda-drinks-health-risks
Vaccines Did Not Save Us – 2 Centuries Of Official Statistics https://childhealthsafety.wordpress.com/graphs/
India Holds Bill Gates Accountable For His Vaccine Crimes http://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Statistics About Diabetes: American Diabetes Association® http://www.diabetes.org/diabetes-basics/statistics/
Studies show alarming sperm count falls, but some distrust the figures | Science | theguardian.com http://www.theguardian.com/science/blog/2012/dec/05/sperm-count-fall-is-it-real
Legal Drugs Kill Far More Than Illegal, Florida Says – NYTimes.com http://www.nytimes.com/2008/06/14/us/14florida.html?_r=0
Prescription Drugs Now Kill More People than Illegal Drugs http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2011/10/26/prescription-drugs-number-one-cause-preventable-death-in-us.aspx
In Hospital Deaths from Medical Errors at 195,000 per Year USA – Medical News Today http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/11856.php
How Many Die From Medical Mistakes in U.S. Hospitals? – ProPublica http://www.propublica.org/article/how-many-die-from-medical-mistakes-in-us-hospitals
It’s Worse Than Imagined: Study Shows Dramatic Correlation Between GMOs And 22 Diseases http://beforeitsnews.com/health/2014/11/its-worse-than-imagined-study-shows-dramatic-correlation-between-gmos-and-22-diseases-2556354.html
Dr. Frankenstein was an angel compared to today’s medical profession.
Doctors who use cell phones with the rise of brain and testis cancer.
“We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy. ” ~ Chris Hedges
Obessity Mc D’s KFC, Coke, fast foods Pollution, air, water, and land.
roundup GMO foods
Radiation from Nuke plants and DU uranium exposure without military.
Aspartame the shit of e-coli bacteria Hospital accidental deaths
Bill gates
Pharms would due in jail of poisoning their patients. Fluoride in water and salt Vaccines No govt sponsored alcohol and tobacco, but when the past many presidents the smoke.
The surgeon general is a hack.
Promoting meditation
Doctors can prescribe heroin, coke, speed, and opium. BUT not Marijuana? Psych drugs for our veterans DU bombings Doctors in Iraq prisons and guantamo torture Coke cola
Dead Doctor’s Don’t Lie
Heart decease
So are doctors terrorist? How many people have they killed? What would be the natural death rate? How many people died normally as opposed to using modern medicine?
Fascist controlled medicine.
stats of die naturally as opposed to with technology Tech has also killed too many people, cars, planes, electric shock, drugs, more people die from pharms than illegal’s drug The f ing docs in AbuGrave and Guantanamo Dr. Frankenstein was a not so bad of a Doctor. Cancer 10,000% child peds True Doctors would have put Gates in jail for his involvement in Monsanto, WHO, and the UN. TV link Alzheimer’s alert Nervous disorder deceases up 10,000% How police break the law, how lawyers lie, how husbands cheat? Cocktail of vaccines Infant mortality 100 yrs graph,
Soda Health Risks http://www.medicalvideos.org/videos/5640/soda-drinks-health-risks
Vaccines Did Not Save Us – 2 Centuries Of Official Statistics https://childhealthsafety.wordpress.com/graphs/
India Holds Bill Gates Accountable For His Vaccine Crimes http://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Statistics About Diabetes: American Diabetes Association® http://www.diabetes.org/diabetes-basics/statistics/
Studies show alarming sperm count falls, but some distrust the figures | Science | theguardian.com http://www.theguardian.com/science/blog/2012/dec/05/sperm-count-fall-is-it-real
Legal Drugs Kill Far More Than Illegal, Florida Says – NYTimes.com http://www.nytimes.com/2008/06/14/us/14florida.html?_r=0
Prescription Drugs Now Kill More People than Illegal Drugs http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2011/10/26/prescription-drugs-number-one-cause-preventable-death-in-us.aspx
In Hospital Deaths from Medical Errors at 195,000 per Year USA – Medical News Today http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/11856.php
How Many Die From Medical Mistakes in U.S. Hospitals? – ProPublica http://www.propublica.org/article/how-many-die-from-medical-mistakes-in-us-hospitals
It’s Worse Than Imagined: Study Shows Dramatic Correlation Between GMOs And 22 Diseases http://beforeitsnews.com/health/2014/11/its-worse-than-imagined-study-shows-dramatic-correlation-between-gmos-and-22-diseases-2556354.html
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