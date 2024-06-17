BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Communication Professor Reacts To Bill Gates PBS Interview
173 views • 10 months ago

AHHH, Ahhhh, AHHHH, Ahhha, AHHHAA

DINNER = PIZZAGATE

This is why i uploaded the previous video without destroying him too much in it cuz Im gonna let this guy do it all for me cuz man I hate Bill Gates more than I hate Epstein and its because he has bought up 90% of Americas farmland with plans to make it all inaccesssible to everyone and seal it all off so cant be used anymore so yeah I hate Epstein but I dont even have to say what we know what Bill Gates truly is cause is the same as Epstein

But if you wanna watch Bill Gates get pied in the face I highly recommend it in this link

https://www.brighteon.com/611f5a51-6bdc-48e6-9d0a-aff9459d1484

Keywords
trumpinterviewpresidentdonald trumpcrazycontrolledmsmbill gatesjeffrey epsteinoppositioninsanebogusnbcmar a lagofootagepresidencyblackmailpbsspeculationarchiveepstein islandwash dcin question
