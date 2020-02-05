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Trump Pro-Family SOTU: What Federal MUST Do, What It CANNOT Do
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3 views • February 05, 2020
Trump honors youngest preemie baby to survive but then proposes “family leave”. Can we have a bill to leave families alone? Reign in CPS?
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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