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Unique EEG Patterns being generated by the Brain are being copied and reuploaded much later thereby causing havoc.
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80 views • October 20, 2021
The unique EEG Patterns which are required to generate a sexual pose in a living woman can and are being copied by Remote Neural Monitoring evil doers and then re-uploaded into the brain of that same living woman at a much later date in order to force that living woman into an unwanted sexual pose against her will for the purposes of enabling her to be raped. My name is Gretta Fahey also known as Margaret Fahey and my address is Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560, Republic of Ireland. My date of brith is 3rd February, 1960. I was born and raised at this address. I have lived most of my life here and I plan to live here until I die. I am placing my name and address online as part of this video because a criminal offence is being committed against me and I wish to have it investigated. When I reported it to the Claremorris Gardai in the past they did not believe me and they forced me to attend for psychiatric evaluation against my will.
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