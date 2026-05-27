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David Nino Rodriguez: What’s Coming to America Is Bigger Than People Realize
Sarah Westall
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See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Former heavyweight champion David “Nino” Rodriguez joins the program to share his extraordinary journey from the brutal world of professional boxing to becoming one of the largest independent voices in alternative media.

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We discuss the relentless pressure and extreme environment that shaped him into a heavyweight champion, the physical and emotional toll of living at that level, and the near-death experiences that changed the course of his life — including multiple incidents where he nearly died and even flatlined in the hospital.

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After surviving unimaginable challenges, Rodriguez reinvented himself and built one of the largest independent podcasting platforms on the internet, reaching millions of viewers every month.

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We also dig into the current realities of today’s world, how David views the cultural and societal shifts taking place, and where he ultimately believes humanity is heading.

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This is a powerful conversation about resilience, survival, transformation, consciousness, and what it takes to rebuild your life after facing death head-on.

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Follow and see more from David at https://ninoscorner.tv

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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