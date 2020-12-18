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BUSINESSES!!! JUST STAY OPEN! -- EPIC RANT with Peggy Hall
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10 views • December 18, 2020
BUSINESS WEBINAR REPLAY AVAILABLE NOW!
I want to make sure you have received this important info at the link below — along with the NEW VIDEO I made to encourage businesses to “JUST STAY OPEN”!
Watch the JUST STAY OPEN video here:
https://youtu.be/_yBA3ToVlF4
(My rant starts around the 6:00 mark of the video above)
…and, thank you for investing in the OPEN FOR BUSINESS Webinar which will arm you with the laws and legalities for both businesses and patrons.
Please click HERE to access the OPEN FOR BUSINESS Webinar replay page and valuable documents:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/business-webinar-replay
MANY state Laws have been added — and more are being added daily!
While we hope you will educate others on what you’ve learned, we respectfully request that you keep the link to the webinar private, and do not embed it on social media, youtube, other websites, or your organization’s email list.
Those who would like to benefit from the time, energy research and resources that it took to create this webinar may purchase access here: www.thehealthyamerican.org/business-help
More educational webinars are being created to address medical care issues / court system / educational issues, etc.
So GREAT to have you on board as a valued HEALTHY AMERICAN!
with an ocean of gratitude,
Peggy
www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
“Breathing Life Back into Liberty”
I want to make sure you have received this important info at the link below — along with the NEW VIDEO I made to encourage businesses to “JUST STAY OPEN”!
Watch the JUST STAY OPEN video here:
https://youtu.be/_yBA3ToVlF4
(My rant starts around the 6:00 mark of the video above)
…and, thank you for investing in the OPEN FOR BUSINESS Webinar which will arm you with the laws and legalities for both businesses and patrons.
Please click HERE to access the OPEN FOR BUSINESS Webinar replay page and valuable documents:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/business-webinar-replay
MANY state Laws have been added — and more are being added daily!
While we hope you will educate others on what you’ve learned, we respectfully request that you keep the link to the webinar private, and do not embed it on social media, youtube, other websites, or your organization’s email list.
Those who would like to benefit from the time, energy research and resources that it took to create this webinar may purchase access here: www.thehealthyamerican.org/business-help
More educational webinars are being created to address medical care issues / court system / educational issues, etc.
So GREAT to have you on board as a valued HEALTHY AMERICAN!
with an ocean of gratitude,
Peggy
www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
“Breathing Life Back into Liberty”
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