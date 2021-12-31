BLINDED BY THE VAX? VACCINE ADVERSE REPORTING SYSTEM HAS MANY EXAMPLES OF VISION LOSS

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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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Tim Truth
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten:
https://vk.com/chembuster
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
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My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/